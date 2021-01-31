Rajeev Ranjan Replaces K Shanmugam As Chief Secretary In Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In an order issued by the state government, it was stated that Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying who, was transferred to his parent cadre, Tamil Nadu, on request of the state government, will replace Shanmugam who will retire from services today afternoon.





Rajeev Ranjan, a 1985 batch IAS officer, had served in Tamil Nadu under various departments including Highways Department, under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, before opting for central services. Shanmugam assumed office on June 30, 2019, and was set to retire in July, last year, but due to COVID-19 pandemic his service tenure was extended twice by central government for six months, till January 31.





However, when state government sought another extension for six months in December, last year, central government refused and so state government opted the return of Rajeev Ranjan. However, Rajeev Ranjan is also due for superannuation in September, this year.