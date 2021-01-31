Local body polls soon after DMK assumes power, says Stalin

The DMK will conduct local body polls as soon as it assumes power, DMK president MK Stalin announced on Saturday.
Vellore: He was responding to a question by a participant on the issue in the “Stalin in your constituency” programme held at Kandaneri about 20 kilometres from Vellore in Anaicut Assembly constituency, where he reiterated his earlier promise of waiving education and farm loans. Addressing his supporters at the venue, he said constituency wise camps would be set up to clear the petitions being given to him by the public in each district.
A separate board would be set up to examine the gathered petitions, he said and added that this exercise would solve the problems of nearly 1 crore citizens. Stating that no new employment opportunities were created for youth in the last ten years, he said the DMK would ensure that Tamils became self reliant. Stating detractors were claiming that waiving loans would land state in debt, he said this was not a waiver but an attempt to light lamps in the lives of the people.
Mentioning that no development activities were undertaken even in the constituencies of ministers and that of the CM and deputy CM, he said this was because they lacked the mind to do it. His speech was relayed to the crowd through 6 LED screens, while document writers were on hand to draft petitions for those who could not do so.
When the cap of a woman festooned with pictures of Stalin fell to the ground in the melee, Stalin himself retrieved the cap and set back on her head, drawing applause from those near. Local partymen presented Stalin with a silver sword. Party general secretary Duraimurugan and Anaicut constituency MLA AP Nandakumar were also present.
Later addressing a similar meeting at Panapakkam in Ranipet district, he detailed the various corruption charges against the AIADMK. He said that even if corruption in schemes could be forgiven, corruption in getting equipment including brooms during the pandemic could never be forgiven. “And those responsible should be beaten with broom,” he said, adding, “Action woluld be taken against corrupt MLAs during DMK regime,” said Stalin, adding that those indulging in corruption in the hopefully next DMK government will be sent home. Singling out Arakkonam AIADMK MLA S Ravi, Stalin said the latter’s corruption equalled that of the ministers.
