Video of Rahul enjoying Kalaan biriyani on Tamil Nadu cookery channel goes viral

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relishing a spicy ‘kalaan biriyani’(mushroom biriyani) and a onion side dish he made, with a few villagers in true south Indian style, has gone viral. Members of the popular Village Cooking Channel from Pudukkottai, experts of non-vegetarian recipes, cooked the biriyani with Rahul during his visit to Karur.

