Model code not in force, but complaints lodged about campaign forwarded to ECI, says CEO

Though the model code for polls has not come into force complaints about parties’ campaign have been received and forwarded to the Election Commission of India, which would take a decision on them, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo here on Saturday.

Thiruchirapalli : Speaking to reporters after the valediction of training programme for the Returning Officers of 20 districts, the CEO said, the training for the returning officers have been given by the master trainers designated by the Election Commission of India who had trained them on the regulations. While the list of central, state government and PSU employees have been taken for roping them into election works.



Since the term for the assembly gets over by May 24, the Election Commission of India would announce the date of election accordingly and Tamil Nadu is ready for anytime to conduct the election. Stating that the first level checking of EVMs and VVPATs have been completed in as many as 26 revenue districts so far, Satyabrata Sahoo said, the remaining districts would complete by February 5 and the respective District Election Officers are instructed to have adequate stocks of machines.



Meanwhile, the CEO said that there were complaints about a few political parties that they had commenced their election campaigns and the state election office had been informed on that and they would initiate steps based on the norms. While the political parties from the state have approached the high level delegates from Election Commission of India to conduct the election on a single phase and it is the ECI to decide on it, Sahoo said.



In the meantime, the postal voting facility has been given to the senior citizens above the age of 80 and it is optional and if they are willing, they can avail the facility, the CEO added.

