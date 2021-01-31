Sasikala set to be discharged today

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who was treated for COVID-19 at the Victoria government hospital in Bengaluru will be discharged on Sunday. However, public health department officials in Bengaluru have told her family that she needs to undergo home quarantine until the symptoms subside.

File Photo

Chennai : Earlier in the day, there were reports that the AMMK leader would be discharged on Saturday. Sources said AMMK functionaries have received oral instructions for receiving Sasikala on February 5. A section of family members also wants Ilavarasi, her sister-in-law and another convict in the DA case to be shifted to Chennai along with Sasikala. Ilavarasi had also tested positive and was being treated at Victoria hospital.



“The family is also looking at shifting Sasikala to Chennai through an ambulance by next week or allowing her to take adequate rest in Bengaluru and return later,” a senior AMMK leader confirmed. He also added that Chinnamma will visit Jaya’s memorial on Marina beach when she returns to the city.

