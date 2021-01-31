Vijayakant to announce poll plans today: Premalatha

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant on Saturday urged the party district secretaries to be ready in all the 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu.
Chennai: If the situation arises we should be ready to contest in all the seats on our own, Premalatha said while addressing the party district secretaries at party headquarters in Chennai.
The DMDK leader also discussed the poll strategies and alliance seat-sharing issues with party district secretaries. She also said party founder and her husband Vijayakant will make an important poll alliance announcement on Sunday.
It may be noted that the DMDK which contested in the AIADMK alliance in the last Lok Sabha polls have urged the AIADMK to commence the poll alliance talks early, pointing out that the time was running out for the upcoming assembly polls. According to DMDK sources the party is eyeing around 40 assembly seats in the AIADMK alliance.
Commenting about the continuation of the PMK and the DMDK in the NDA alliance in TN, BJP national general secretary and Tamil Nadu state in-charge CT Ravi said that the BJP wanted the NDA alliance that was formed during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to continue for the upcoming assembly polls.
If required the BJP will reach out to the NDA alliance partners including the DMDK and the PMK to stay in the alliance led by AIADMK, Ravi told DT Next.
