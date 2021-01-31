More EVMs, control units allocated for Tamil Nadu

Election Commission of India allocated the required additional electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the control units along with voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) devices for poll bound Tamil Nadu.

Chennai : An official communique from the Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo said that the state has received 54,400 EVMs and 72,400 control units from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The state will also get 92,300 VVPATs and the devices are now under first level checking completion the CEO said.



The first level checking of electronic devices used for polling, counting and verification is completed in 26 districts and in the balance districts it will be completed by February 3rd, the CEO said. At present the EVMs are subjected to thorough check in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari , Chengalpet and Cuddalore where more new polling booths are to be set up.



State will add 23,000 new polling stations for the Assembly polls, making the total polling station to be a staggering mark of about 90,000 booths, public election department sources said.

