Only Chinamma can provide Jaya’s rule: AMMK mouthpiece

The AMMK mouthpiece Namadhu MGR on Saturday said that no force in Tamil Nadu can stop “Chinamma Sasikala” from heading the AIADMK as the party general secretary, a post that is lying vacant since the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Chennai : The party organ also asked the cadres of the AIADMK and the AMMK to be prepared for the merger and get ready for the upcoming assembly polls. Sasikala who is a convict along with J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case has completed four year’s jail term andis expected by next week.



The column which is written like a dialogue between the cadres of Jayalalithaa took a veiled attack against the AIADMK leaders stating that the those in power has become a chameleon and the history will treat them as traitors of AIADMK. Only Sasikala can give the rule of Jayalalithaa and it was her efforts that saved the AIADMK government after the demise of CM Jayalalithaa, the article read.



The article also noted that the cadres and the party workers wanted the merger and urged the AIADMK leadership to pave way for the followers of Jayalalithaa to the unit. The party has broken into factions because of greed and the personal gains of vested interests and it’s time to overcome obstacles and defy the orders that stops the cadres from meeting Sasikala.



The current leaders should have control over their tongue and they fail to understand that it was Sasikala who gave political identity for the current crop of leaders. All political affiliations have been strained and hurt by the present administrations and even opposition parties and workers believed that Tamil Nadu was more prosperous and safer during the rule of J Jayalalithaa. Only Sasikala can assure that rule of Amma, the article read.

