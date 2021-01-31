Number of Sasikala posters increases day by day

Display of posters welcoming VK Sasikala by AIADMK functionaries has been increasing day by day in the central region and on Saturday, a heated argument erupted while a group of functionaries removed the posters in Thanjavur.

Thiruchirapalli : On Saturday morning, the poster hailing Sasikala was displayed across Thanjavur by Saravanan, the AIADMK IT wing Town Deputy Secretary. Saravanan, a resident of Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district has displayed the posters mentioning Sasikala as an embodiment of sacrifice and urges to save the party.



He also hailed Sasikala as the only head of the party who would lead the partymen on the right path. On seeing the posters, the AIADMK cadre started removing them and the supporters of Saravanan who came there prevented them from removing the posters.



Still, the AIADMK functionaries overpowered and removed almost all the posters displayed across the area and this prompted a heated argument for a few minutes and later, the public pacified them and they left the place. Later, the information was passed on to the party headquarters with a demand to remove Saravanan from the party post and primary membership.

