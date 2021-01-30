28 dists now have less than 15 covid cases

As many as 28 districts in the State have reported less than 15 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, going by a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai : A total of 505 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, including two imported cases from Kerala.



The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stands at 8,37,832. Meanwhile, Chennai recorded a total of 145 new cases while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded 48 cases and 46 cases respectively on Saturday.



As many as five more deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the State on Saturday, including two deaths in private hospitals and three in government hospitals. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State now stands at 12,350.



On Saturday, a total of 526 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,20,907. Meanwhile, the number of those vaccinated crossed the State crossed the one-lakh beneficiaries mark with 8,417 getting the shots on Saturday.

