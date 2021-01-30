No backing off, stir in Delhi will continue: TN farmers group

Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations, part of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee), declared here on Friday that the decision of VM Singh, one of the 20 founding members of the committee, to call off the stir was his personal stand and the protests demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws would continue.

Farmers led by P Ayyakannu discussing the course of action in Tiruchy on Friday.