No backing off, stir in Delhi will continue: TN farmers group

Tamil Nadu Farmers Associations, part of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee), declared here on Friday that the decision of VM Singh, one of the 20 founding members of the committee, to call off the stir was his personal stand and the protests demanding the repeal of three contentious farm laws would continue.
Chennai: Talking to reporters after a state-level meeting of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam to decide the next course of action in connection with the ongoing protest in Delhi, the association president P Ayyakannu said that the Delhi agitation was to protect the next generation from impotency as the corporate firms intended to use the genetically modified seeds for better yield. The protest, which was going on peacefully for the past 64 days, had been interrupted by the infiltration of some anti-social elements during the tractor rally.
Claiming that the Centre was instigating a few persons to demean the protest, he recalled that 300 farmers of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam stayed on the streets of Delhi for 143 days to draw the attention of the government. During the course of the protest, leaders of various farmers outfits from different states across the country approached him and founded the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, under the leadership of Ayyakannu in 2017, the Sangam leader claimed.
“VM Singh was leader of one of the 20 organisations that founded the Committee. He became one of the organisers of the protest in Delhi against the three farm laws. But, he has called off the protest without consulting the other founding members. So, we consider Singh’s announcement as his personal decision and the protest in Delhi will continue,” said Ayyakannu.
Meanwhile, Ayyakannu said that the state level meeting resolved to intensify the protest in Delhi and to express solidarity around 100 farmers from Tamil Nadu would proceed to the national capital and stage a suicide protest for the welfare of the future generations, he said. Meanwhile, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations PR Pandian told reporters that the tractor rally was held as per the advice of the Delhi police and it went on peacefully. However, one Siddhu, a person from Punjab, who is reportedly close to the Prime Minister, interfered into the peaceful rally and hoisted the Sikh Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort. This triggered tension and violent incidents. “Farmers are not responsible for the Republic Day chaos, but outsiders with an intention to stop the protest have executed this”, Pandian said.
Claiming that the Centre was instigating a few persons to demean the protest, he recalled that 300 farmers of the Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam stayed on the streets of Delhi for 143 days to draw the attention of the government. During the course of the protest, leaders of various farmers outfits from different states across the country approached him and founded the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, under the leadership of Ayyakannu in 2017, the Sangam leader claimed.
“VM Singh was leader of one of the 20 organisations that founded the Committee. He became one of the organisers of the protest in Delhi against the three farm laws. But, he has called off the protest without consulting the other founding members. So, we consider Singh’s announcement as his personal decision and the protest in Delhi will continue,” said Ayyakannu.
Meanwhile, Ayyakannu said that the state level meeting resolved to intensify the protest in Delhi and to express solidarity around 100 farmers from Tamil Nadu would proceed to the national capital and stage a suicide protest for the welfare of the future generations, he said. Meanwhile, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations PR Pandian told reporters that the tractor rally was held as per the advice of the Delhi police and it went on peacefully. However, one Siddhu, a person from Punjab, who is reportedly close to the Prime Minister, interfered into the peaceful rally and hoisted the Sikh Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort. This triggered tension and violent incidents. “Farmers are not responsible for the Republic Day chaos, but outsiders with an intention to stop the protest have executed this”, Pandian said.
Conversations