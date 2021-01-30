Model papers and question bank for classes 10, 12 to be out soon

The State government will soon release model question papers for classes 10 and 12 based on the truncated syllabus to help students and teachers prepare for the board examinations. Soon afterwards, model question papers and question bank for students of classes 9 and 11 would also be prepared.

Chennai : Following requests from teachers, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which had prepared the reduced curriculum, will prepare model question papers for all the subjects, said a senior official from the School Education Department.



“The SCERT, along with Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation and Parent-Teacher Associations, will come out with model question papers based on the reduced syllabus, especially for classes 10 and 12. Similarly, question banks will also be distributed for students prepare for the exams,” he said.Usually, question bank book would have question papers from the last 5-10 years. “This year, the book will contain hundreds of portion-wise questions derived from the reduced syllabus. It would be more than enough for the students to prepare for the final exams,” he said.



Board exam question papers would be based on the question bank, the official said, adding that they would be distributed free of cost for government and aided school students. Besides the board exam students, model question papers and question bank books would be prepared also for classes 9 and 11, as the government is planning to reopen schools for them soon, he said.



“The usage of question bank will also be showcased for the students in the State-owned channel, Kalvi Tholaikattchi. The students may download the model question papers as PDF format and take a print out for further reference,” the official added.

