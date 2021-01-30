TN Cabinet clears Rs 52,000 cr investments

The State cabinet on Friday approved 34 investments worth Rs 52,257 crore in the meeting held at Secretariat.

Chennai : Some of the important investments include Rs 5,763 crore from Tata Electronics which is set to invest in Krishnagiri district to provide employment to 18,250 people, Rs 4,629 crore investment from SunEdison groups to provide employment for 5,397 people in the field of green energy and Rs 2,354 crore investment by OLA Electric in Krishnagiri district to provide employment to 2,182 people.



The cabinet meeting was held at a time when the first session of Tamil Nadu Assembly session is about to commence on February 2 and to discuss issues that would be raised in the session by opposition parties.



The Assembly session will commence with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on February 2 which will highlight the achievement of the government in the past one year following which there will be debate on the Governor’s address.



Meanwhile, the opposition parties have also decided to raise some of the key issues such as the ongoing farmers protest in Delhi and the corruption issue of Ministers.



Sources said that the issue of appointment of the new Chief Secretary and transfer of IPS officials at the top level were also discussed in the cabinet meeting.



Towards the end of the meeting, cabinet approved investments to provide employment to a total of 93,935 people and also discussed Tamil Nadu’s Industrial Policy, 2021. Later in the day, Chief Minister called on the Governor and submitted a representation to release all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

