CM Palaniswami deliberates on providing more relaxations

As the current phase of lockdown is scheduled to conclude on January 31, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday held meetings with District Collectors and health experts on providing relaxations to different sectors in the next phase of lockdown.

Chennai : “The issues of increasing the seating capacity of movie theatres from 50 to 100 per cent, opening of schools for classes 9 and 11, opening of colleges for all students and allowing full strength in swimming pools were discussed at the meetings with health experts and District Collectors. The announcements on relaxations are likely to be rolled out on Saturday,” said sources at the Secretariat.



Since the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19 came into force from March 24, last year, the state government had been extending the lockdown period for every month with more and more relaxations for various sectors. Though almost 90 per cent of the restrictions have been lifted in subsequent phases of lockdown, only a few remain, including restrictions on educational institutions. The state is now mulling over the idea of allowing students of classes 9 and 11 to return to schools, probably from February. Similarly, as far as colleges are concerned only students of final year are allowed to attend classes. Now, the state government is contemplating to grant permission to allow all students to attend classes on college premises before the commencement of semester exams.



Similarly, with the Centre permitting state governments to open swimming pools, the state would also consider the relaxation, added sources.

