Vaccine drive extends to frontline workers from February 1

The Union Health Ministry on Friday asked all states and UTs to initiate vaccination of frontline workers against COVID-19 from the first week of February.

Chennai : Vaccination of healthcare providers that began on January 16 to continue simultaneously, the ministry said in a letter. Health Ministry Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said the database of frontline workers is being updated by states and UTs in collaboration with the respective line ministries. As on date, the database of more than 61 lakh frontline workers has been uploaded on Co-WIN portal.



Following this, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said the Health Department will administer shots to frontline workers, including police and civic workers from February 1. The Department has already identified six lakh frontline workers, including those from the police department, revenue department and civic bodies. Addressing the media after a meeting with medical experts, he said that the State has received 12,34,920 doses of Covishield and Covaxin and close to 97,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered on healthcare workers. The available doses will be sufficient for the frontline workers, he added.



On Friday, a total of 8,659 doses of vaccines were given to healthcare workers, including 8,484 doses of Covishield and 175 doses of Covaxin. So far, 97,126 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in TN. Vijaya Baskar added that the State is witnessing a declining trend of COVID cases and deaths. “Chief Scientist of WHO Dr Soumya Swaminathan appreciated the State’s COVID management,” he said.

