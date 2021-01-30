Tamil Nadu records 509 new cases and 6 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 509 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including five imported cases from other states. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 8,37,327.

Chennai : Of the new cases, Chennai reported 148, while Coimbatore added 57 and 48 cases in Chengalpattu.



Six more deaths due to the infection were reported in Tamil Nadu, one each at Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur and Vellore. Including these, the toll in the State has reached 12,345. The bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Friday added that 531 persons were discharged from hospitals across Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,20,381. There are now 4,601 active cases. Chennai has the most number of active cases (1,560), followed by Coimbatore (429), Chengalpattu (357), Erode (193), and Tiruvallur and Tirupur (177 each) In the last 24 hours, 52,520 samples and 52,343 persons were tested.

