Solid waste management cells to be launched across TN

The Greater Chennai Corporation and all the urban local bodies in the State would soon have solid waste management cells to study and analyse the measures to be introduced and other requirements to improve the operations.

Chennai : According to a Corporation source, the State government has already sent orders to create such cells across the State. “The solid waste management cell will comprise of officials and experts in the field and non-government organisations. The cell will discuss and suggest improvements to be made. The process to create the cell is in final stages,” sources said.



Presently, Chennai Corporation has a solid waste management department to implement projects in the city. As per the solid waste management rules, 2016, urban local bodies ought to have solid waste management cells.



“Experts and consultants in the cell will monitor the project implemented pertaining to the solid waste management,” an official said.



It may be noted that the civic body had already handed over the solid waste management operation in seven of the 15 city zones to a private consortium. Meanwhile, talks are in progress to hand over the conservancy works in four zones to another private firm.



Recently, the civic body had issued an announcement that it would collect user fees, which is also a mandate of solid waste management rules, from the residents as a charge for conservancy works to meet the expenses of solid waste management. Following the political outrage, the announcement was rolled back. However, other urban local bodies around Chennai still collect user fees.



While Chennai Corporation and other urban local bodies would have solid waste management of their own, the centralised Cell would function at the office of Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

