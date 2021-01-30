Funds for research, school infra expected in Union Budget

Expectations are high from the Union Budget to be presented next week, as stakeholders, including academicians in Tamil Nadu want to include several measures for both higher and school education sector.

Chennai : The Budget session of Parliament began on January 29 with the President’s Address while the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.



With several expectations, academicians and educationists in Tamil Nadu demand various inclusions, including allocation of more funds in the Budget, especially for the education sector.



On the higher education side, former vice-chancellor of Anna University and professor Balaguruswamy said more funds should be allocated for research activities in the universities and colleges.



“The Centre should not concentrate more on allowing foreign universities to function here and instead, infrastructure facilities should be improved in our institutions on par with international standards,” he said adding “the Centre should also give priority to skill training programmes for the students to get job opportunities.”



Echoing similar views, N Pasupathy, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT) said Centre should give importance to recruit qualified faculties to improve teaching standards. “In addition, funds should also be allocated to fill the existing vacancies across the institutions,” he said. Pasupathy said that the Centre should give the Institute of Eminence (IOE) status to the deserving universities.



“Though we oppose certain aspects in National Education Policy (NEP), there should be a mention in the Budget about it to implement according to the states’ requirements,” he said adding “more universities should also be established according to the requirements.”



Stating that the Budget should also have an increased focus on the accessibility and usage of digital education in tier 2, 3 cities, Preethaa Ganesh, vice president, Vels Group of Institutions said “considering that private universities and colleges cater to a large number of students in the country, the government should focus on how self-financing colleges could be supported in building world-class institutions that can make India as one of the preferred higher education destinations in the world.”



School education sector



On the School Education sector, Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran said a separate scheme should be introduced in the Budget to improve all infrastructure, including improving toilet facilities in government schools.



“In addition, funds should be allocated for introducing technologies, including setting up smart classrooms and high-tech computer labs in all government schools even at primary level, he said adding “RTE should not be encouraged and instead the Centre should improve the education standards in all the state-run schools.”



The State Platform for Common School System Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) general secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu also said that the Centre should ensure equitable access to education for all children and quality higher education for all, at least a three-fold increase in budgetary allocation is needed. “Union government should come forward to clarify the allocation of funds for scholarships for different categories of students in both school and higher education sectors,” he added.

