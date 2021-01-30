WWF, tribal group launch relief in STR for livestock loss

World Wildlife Fund- India in coordination with Thalavady Aadhivasigal Munnetra Sangam (TAMS) on Friday launched an interim cattle kill compensation relief assistance for farmers who had lost their cattle and livestock to leopards and tigers prowling in and around Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the dreaded den of the late forest brigand Veerappan.

Officials handing cheques to beneficiaries of the NGO sponsored interim relief scheme in Thalavady.