WWF, tribal group launch relief in STR for livestock loss

World Wildlife Fund- India in coordination with Thalavady Aadhivasigal Munnetra Sangam (TAMS) on Friday launched an interim cattle kill compensation relief assistance for farmers who had lost their cattle and livestock to leopards and tigers prowling in and around Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the dreaded den of the late forest brigand Veerappan.
Chennai: Tribal and other forest dwelling communities living in the hill villages of STR, are dependent on livestock and sometimes these livestock get killed by wild animals such as tigers and leopards. The state government has a compensation scheme in place for the livestock owners, said chief conservator of forests and STR field director Nihar Ranjan welcoming the scheme.
However, as an interim relief for the livestock owners, TAMS with the help of WWF-India has launched this scheme in the reserve and the move will reduce the revenge killing of big cats by public staying near tiger reserves, the official said in his welcome address. He also the urged the wildlife NGOs to step up the awareness on wildlife conservation in man-animal conflict zones.
Ranjan also launched the on the spot scheme with handing over of cheques to first four beneficiaries of the NGO sponsored interim relief scheme, which is successful in neighbouring Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.
The scheme is a replication of a similar scheme in Bandipur Tiger Reserve being implemented successfully by Mariamma Charitable Trust, for the past 13 years and it will enhance public participation in wildlife conservation,” Ajay Steffan, senior programme Officer, WWF-India said. Cattle owners and farmers may call 8838332124, to avail the interim relief, he said.
Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Balan of TAMS and other foresters took part in the event. As part of the event, the culture and traditional practices of local tribal people were displayed as a theme and the participants were served dishes made of millets.
