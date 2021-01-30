DMK flays Centre over online pharma

Condemning the Union government for its attempts to bring online pharma business, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday, said that more than two crore people were dependent on this sector for their livelihood, so the move should be withdrawn.

Chennai : In a message through social media, the DMK leader, while urging the Centre to stop its attempts, said that those involved in the pharma business have already warned that online medicine sales would affect the future of the youngsters.



Expressing regret that the Centre was trying to enact laws without consulting stakeholders, he said bringing online pharma would not only affect the livelihood of people in the sector, but would also pave the way for social degradation and therefore, the NDA government should withdraw its plan. He also, urged the state to look into the issues of protesting paramedics.

