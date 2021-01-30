Stalin’s Tiruvannamalai campaign tour draws good response

“You have come to me with dreams in your eyes, hope in your hearts and petitions on your hands today. From now on, ensuring all those are my responsibility,” started DMK president MK Stalin on the inaugural day of his 100-day “Stalin in your constituency” campaign meetings at Tiruvannamalai on Friday.
Chennai: According to party sources, around 20,000 petitions were received by the DMK president. Addressing a massive gathering in front of the municipal office on Tirukoilur Road covering the assembly constituencies of Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam and Chengam, he advised the people to keep the receipts they received for their petitions at the venue safe as it will be a proof to question him if he failed to resolve their grievance within 100 days of coming to power as promised by him.
Later, he put all the petitions received at the venue into a huge box placed on stage and locked it. The Opposition Leader said that the key of the box would be with him and it would be opened as soon as the DMK came to power after the elections.
Citing examples of how former chief of the party and his father, late Chief Minster M Karunanidhi instilled a sense of purpose in him, Stalin said “Kalaignar made me understand that the posts of Mayor, minister, deputy CM or leader of the opposition, were not mere positions to be occupied, but responsibility entrusted by the people.”
Assuring that a separate ministry would be created to deal with such petitions, the DMK leader called the people that he was Kalaignar’s son and the DMK was a party of and for the common man, which introduced schemes to improve their life and welfare.
Earlier he was welcomed by party bigwigs at the district border. When he entered the meeting venue youngsters, mostly students, rushed to click selfies and many handed over their petitions to him personally.
Later Stalin addressed a similar meeting at Arani.
