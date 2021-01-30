Stalin’s Tiruvannamalai campaign tour draws good response

“You have come to me with dreams in your eyes, hope in your hearts and petitions on your hands today. From now on, ensuring all those are my responsibility,” started DMK president MK Stalin on the inaugural day of his 100-day “Stalin in your constituency” campaign meetings at Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

DMK president MK Stalin drops all the petitions into a box on the stage in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.