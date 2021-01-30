AIADMK sacks Srirangam functionary for putting up posters welcoming Sasikala

In yet another case of open display of support to Sasikala, an AIADMK functionary from Srirangam, printed and pasted posters across the town on Friday welcoming the release of the former aide of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
Thiruchirapalli: Soon after, he was removed from the primary membership of the party by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami the coordinator and Deputy Coordinator of the party respectively.
Puliyur R Annadurai, former district councillor of Anthnallur, had stuck the posters across the Tiruchy north district areas that fall under Srirangam constituency. He hailed Sasikala in the poster and said that she had spent 33 years with the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa like a penance and welcomed her release from the prison.
Annadurai in the poster had also mentioned Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary and entire Tamil Nadu was waiting for her return.
He has also displayed the posters in favour of AIADMK Srirangam constituency and Tiruchy north district AIADMK. The posters created flutter among the party functionaries and cadre, who informed the party headquarters about Annadurai’s act.
In the afternoon, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator and Chief Minister Palaniswami jointly announced that Annadurai has been removed from the party’s primary membership for anti-party activities.
Puliyur R Annadurai, former district councillor of Anthnallur, had stuck the posters across the Tiruchy north district areas that fall under Srirangam constituency. He hailed Sasikala in the poster and said that she had spent 33 years with the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa like a penance and welcomed her release from the prison.
Annadurai in the poster had also mentioned Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary and entire Tamil Nadu was waiting for her return.
He has also displayed the posters in favour of AIADMK Srirangam constituency and Tiruchy north district AIADMK. The posters created flutter among the party functionaries and cadre, who informed the party headquarters about Annadurai’s act.
In the afternoon, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator and Chief Minister Palaniswami jointly announced that Annadurai has been removed from the party’s primary membership for anti-party activities.
Conversations