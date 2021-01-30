45-yr-old man found dead, jumbo attack suspected

A 45-year-oldman from LIC Colony in Selvapuram was found dead at Narasipuram near Coimbatore on Friday and it is suspected that he could have been trampled to death by a wild elephant

Coimbatore : The deceased, Karthik, a painter, was returning home after visiting a temple at Narasipuram when the incident happened on Thursday night. Forest Department came to know of it when some farm labourers spotted the body and informed the officials on Friday morning. The body was found near a stream on the stretch from Narasipuram to Damanampudur in the Boluvampatti Range. The incident happened about 3 km away from the reserve forest area.



Forest Department officials believe that a lone elephant which strayed out of the forest into Tamanam Pudur village has trampled him to death. “Our ‘alpha’ night patrol team rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant into the forest area around 10.30 pm on Thursday. The attack incident could have happened before the driving operation,” said an official. The body of the deceased had been taken to CMCH for post mortem.



Female elephant found dead



In another wildlife related incident, a 25-year-old female elephant was found dead by a patrolling team of the forest department in Pethikuttai reserve forest area on Thursday night. “It is suspected that the elephant might have died due to postpartum complications as the elephant’s genitals appear swollen due to hemorrhage. However, it could be confirmed only after receiving the autopsy results,” and official said.

