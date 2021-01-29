DMK chief launches Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin campaign, promises pro-people govt if voted to power

Chennai :

Titled ''Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin'' (Stalin in your constituency), the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly also received petitions from people and promised to redress the grievances within 100 days of the DMK government, if voted to power, as assured by him earlier.





He alleged that the state had slipped to ''abysmal depths'' during the 10-year rule of the AIADMK and vowed to'' clean up the miseries'' and focus on all-round growth, including on the industries front.





Stalin recalled the various initiatives of his late father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and said they were instrumental in putting the state on the path of all-round development.





Thanking the people for submitting petitions today, he said it showed they reposed faith in the DMK and that they were sure it would come to the ruling saddle after the elections.





''The DMK government will be one for the people, for their welfare and one that will address their concerns,'' he said in his address.





Lashing out at the ruling AIADMK, he alleged that even the Assembly segments of the Chief Minister, deputy CM and Ministers were not doing well and that ''they have not given people basic amenities even in their constituencies.'' As part of his latest campaign, Stalin is set to tour all 234 Assembly seats in the state and meet people and receive petitions on their demands and grievances.





Earlier, he had promised in a press meet that people's issues will be solved on ''war-footing'' in the first 100 days of his government, if the party won the coming polls.





He had announced that a separate department would be formed for this purpose.





On Friday, he interacted with people here and clicked pictures with them.