Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to be State event: CM Palaniswami at Veda Nilayam

Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence, converted into a memorial by the government was declared open by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday.
Chennai: The Veda Nilayam premises is still out of bounds for the public in view of a HC order. Palaniswami unveiled a plaque that declared the Veda Nilayam residence a memorial in her honour.
The CM, flanked by his cabinet colleagues, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa as well.
The government, in a release, stated that the memorial had been set up on an area of 10 grounds and 322 square feet. All the rooms, including the one in which Jayalalithaa lived, her office room, guest waiting lobby, guest meeting room have been renovated.
Following the event, Chief Minister unveiled a 9-feet tall bronze statue of Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu State Council of Technical Education campus in Kamarajar road, with the help of a drone. The CM announced that her birth anniversary on February 24 would be celebrated as a state event every year.
