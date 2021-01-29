Have Rahul, Stalin forgotten language stir history of TN, wonders BJP’s Ravi

During 1960’s it was the Congress which mooted Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu and the DMK fought against it, so many lives of Tamils were lost in the agitation, but now Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says BJP is against Tamil culture.
Chennai: During 1960’s it was the Congress which mooted Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu and the DMK fought against it, so many lives of Tamils were lost in the agitation, but now Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says BJP is against Tamil culture, DMK leader MK Stalin who read the history has forgotten it and Rahul Gandhi should read the history of Hindi imposition in the state, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi said in an interview to
Initially, the BJP had problems with CM Edappadi K Palaniswami as the NDA candidate nominee, but after a few weeks the issue was sorted out saying the AIADMK is the leader of NDA in TN. Why this confusion?
There was no confusion and we accepted the AIADMK CM candidate as the NDA candidate. Usually, such announcements are made only ahead of the model code of conduct. In the case of TN, the AIADMK announcement came early so we waited and accepted it.
Opposition Congress and Left term Rajinikanth’s u-turn on launching political party as a setback for BJP. Then Rajinikanth followers are mi- grating to DMK and other parties. Your views.
Actor Rajinikanth is a good friend of PM Narendra Modiji and always puts the interest of the nation first. But, due to his health condition, he has chosen to stay away from politics. His decision should be respected but during the time of elections, he will support those who will strive for the interests of Tamil Nadu and the nation. The doors of BJP are open to Rajinikanth followers and some of them will soon join the BJP.
How ambitious is the BJP in Tamil Nadu and how many seats the party is eyeing in the AIADMK alliance? Will BJP president L Murugan and actor Khushbu Sundar contest in the upcoming polls?
We want to have MLAs in Assembly and we know our strength. We will be pushing only the winnable candidates. The number of seats and the MLA tickets is a matter that will be decided by the central leadership.
AIADMK leader KP Munusamy (KPM) often dubs the national parties as baggage in state politics. As a national party leader what is your take on his views?
I guess Munusamy refers to the Congress in Tamil Nadu.
KPM specifically mentioned ‘all the national parties, including BJP’..
The AIADMK leaders EPS and OPS wanted this alliance. It was the AIADMK which volunteered in front of Union Minister Amit Shah and announced that the alliance will continue. AIADMK leaders know the capacity and the popularity of PM Modiji, So the arguments of KPM is irrelevant to the BJP.
The Opposition DMK says that the BJP is anti-Tamils and the Central schemes like NEET and Dam Safety Bill are against the state’s interest?
It was the Congress government that banned jallikattu. Congress termed it as a barbaric act, BJP notified the same in the Central gazette as a traditional sport. Again, NEET was mooted by the Congress and we gave accord to the state’s government 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions.
But government school students who cracked NEET is minuscule and private NEET coaching centres fleece parents. Isn’t that a concern?
TN students have started performing in NEET and are among the all India list of top ten performers. The state in my views should strengthen the government NEET coaching centres and for students studying through private centres, the state should subsidise the NEET coaching fees.
Methane Extraction and Chennai Salem Eight Lane projects have faced opposition from DMK and local residents. What is your take on this?
Such protests are triggered by the DMK and anti-socials and these ‘organised protests’ will not have any impact.
The Delhi farmers protest is not ending and there is support pouring in from pockets of Tamil Nadu. With elections round the corner will this not affect the prospects of BJP?
Nearly, 90 per cent of the farmers are supporting the BJP. We have not lost any state for bringing in the farm laws and this is a clear indication that the farmers understand that these laws are pro farmers. Further, the Delhi protest will not have any impact in TN.
