Monkey Falls renamed Kaviyaruvi

Popular tourist destination, Monkey Falls located on the Pollachi-Valparai Road near Coimbatore will henceforth be known as ‘Kaviyaruvi.’

Coimbatore : The Forest Department has made the name change after beautifying the tourist spot with installations related to monkeys and with their reference to Sangam literature. The tribal people called it by the name ‘Kaviyaruvi’ in ancient days. However, the falls became ‘kurangaruvi’ (Monkey falls) due to the large presence of bonnet macaques in the locality.



The falls also has a mention in the Sangam literature as ‘Kaviyaruvi.’ Interestingly, the monkeys are mentioned as ‘kavi’ and ‘kaviarasan’ in ‘Agananuru’ and ‘Purananuru’ literatures. Hence, the name change for the falls has been effected without changing its meaning. It’s not just the name alone which has seen a change, but the entire tourist destination has got a makeover with installations related to monkeys. Six installations have been raised with depiction of monkeys in various settings. One of the installations eulogizes the monkeys enjoying a peacock dance in the jungle.



“Almost 80 per cent of beautification works have got over and the ongoing works will also be finished in a few weeks. Our aim is to conserve nature by highlighting its cultural significance among people,” said an official. The beautification works commenced, when the falls was closed for tourists.

