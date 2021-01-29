2 workers die of asphyxiation in Krishnagiri water tank

In an unfortunate incident, two construction workers died of asphyxiation due to inhaling poisonous gas while attempting to clean an unused water tank in Krishnagiri district on Thursday.
Coimbatore: Police said that three persons identified as Venkatachalapathi, 40, Murugan, 55 from Kilpudur and Periasamy, 52 from Satyasai Nagar had got down the 12 feet deep and 10 feet wide unused water tank to clean it.
The workers began to swoon one by one as they climbed down the tank. Shocked on seeing them collapsing, neighbours informed the Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the trio from inside the tank. The three workers were engaged by one Saraswathi from Dharmapuri district to renovate the old house, which she had bought at Anand Nagar on Rayakottai Road in Krishnagiri district. As the closed tank remained unused for a long time, police claimed that it could have led to formation of poisonous gas.
All the three were taken to Krishnagiri Government Hospital in an unconscious state. However, doctors declared Periasamy and Murugan to be brought dead. Venkatachalapathy, who was said to be in a critical stage had been shifted to Dharmapuri Government Hospital.
It was in September, 2018, that two workers died inhaling poisonous gas while attempting to clean an effluent tank in a battery manufacturing unit near Hosur in Krishnagiri district. The Krishnagiri Taluk police visited the scene and further inquiries are on after registering a case.
