Thanjai Collector rides on bike to check crop damage

Thanjavur Collector on Thursday surprised the farmers who applied for crop damage compensation by taking a two-wheeler drive to cross-check the damaged paddy.
Thiruchirapalli: As the uploading of crop damage assessment in the district is underway at the Agriculture extension centre in Orathanadu, Collector M Govinda Rao inspected the uploading process on Thursday.
In order to ensure prompt disbursement of the compensation, he decided to have a personal field visit to the particular area and so he took a few applications submitted by the farmers and proceeded to the spot at Cholapuram, 13 km away from Thanjavur along with the revenue and agriculture officials.
When the Collector reached Cholapuram, he wanted to go to the Cholapuram West village where a farmer Sathyamurthy had applied for compensation. However, locals said that car cannot be used in the particular pathway. Immediately, the Collector asked one of the revenue staff members to take him on his bike and he rode pillion and proceeded to the spot which was around 3 kms and inspected the field.
The farmer Sathyamurthy told the Collector that he had the yield of 30 bags per acre, but the continuous rains had damaged their crop and he could get less than 10 bags per acre. “Since I could not get the targeted yield, I applied for the crop damage compensation,” he told the Collector.
Subsequently, the Collector verified the bank account details and the computerized chitta and assured him of compensation.
Similarly, he inspected the field of Chellamuthu in the same village and verified the documents. Deputy Director (Agri) Gomathi, Tahsildhar Ganeshwaran and other officials accompanied him.
