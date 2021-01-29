DMK seeks seat wish list from allies, VCK may get less

The DMK has started collecting wish lists from smaller allies even as some uncertainties remain over the composition of alliance. The Opposition party is understood to have asked a few smaller allies to furnish a list of constituencies they intend to contest and intimated their offer to a few.

Chennai : DMK sources revealed that the party has collected a list of seats from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by MH Jawahirullah. The MMK, sources added that it has submitted a list of 15 constituencies high on its priority. Likewise, the Dravidian major has held informal talks with a few smaller allies like VCK and MDMK.



A DMK source privy to the development disclosed that a party representative deputed by DMK president MK Stalin had informally discussed seat numbers with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in the city a few days ago. Surprisingly, the number proposed by the DMK envoy might have ‘shocked’ Thirumavalavan. The envoy was learnt to have suggested a paltry three seats. Understandably, the Dalit party leader, who anticipated more than double that number, had registered his displeasure to the DMK representative. If sources in the party are to be believed, Thiruma had suggested close to 10 seats during the preliminary talks.



A DMK functionary with knowledge of the seat sharing plans said that his party high command intends to restrict all smaller allies to less than half a dozen seats. The party plans to restrict the entire alliance tally to around 40 seats so that they would be able to contest over 190 seats easily. Worse, the DMK was keen on making smaller allies to contest on its Rising Sun symbol, as it did during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Unsurprisingly, the smaller parties are not as ready now as they were in 2019 to contest on DMK symbol. Both Thirumavalavan and MDMK leader Vaiko had already declared that they do not want to lose their individuality in the Assembly polls.

