Man attacks college girl for spurning him, slits own throat

A man stabbed his lover for refusing his marriage proposal at Mannachanallur in the outskirts of Tiruchy on Thursday.

Thiruchirapalli : K Naveen (21) from Nagalapapuram near Thuraiyur was in love with a girl from Mannachanallur in Tiruchy who has been pursuing second-year graduation at a private college. It is said the girl’s parents arranged her wedding and the engagement took place recently.



Naveen had reportedly attempted to meet the girl but the girl refused to entertain him. Subsequently, on Thursday, sensing the girl was alone at her house, Naveen went to meet her. On seeing Naveen, the girl told him that she was engaged and asked him not to meet her anymore.



A furious Naveen then took out a knife and stabbed her in the neck repeatedly after which the girl fell unconscious in a pool of blood. Soon, Naveen slit his throat with the same knife and he too fell unconscious.



On hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to the house and rescued both and rushed them to a private hospital in Mannachanallur. Their condition is said to be critical. Mannachanallur police registered a case and are investigating.

