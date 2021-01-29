Tamil Nadu logs 503 new cases and 6 deaths

Continuing the decline in new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reported 503 cases on Thursday, taking the total number to 8,36,818. Chennai added 151 new cases, Coimbatore 48 and Chengalpattu 41.

Chennai : The toll went up by six, including four in Chennai and one each in Tiruvallur and Thanjavur, to reach 12,339 so far, said the bulletin issued by the Health Department on Thursday.



After 544 more persons being discharged after treatment, there are 4,629 active cases in the State. So far, 8,19,850 have been discharges, bulletin added.



However, the testing numbers went down, with only 52,457 samples and 52,276 persons being tested in the past 24 hours.



The number of vaccination session sites has been increased to 230. During the 244 sessions held on Thursday, 6,428 healthcare workers were administered the vaccines, including 6,172 doses of Covishield and 256 doses of Covaxin. So far, 88,467 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the State.

