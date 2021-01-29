Rajah Muthiah Medical College handed over to Health Dept

The Tamil Nadu government in a GO handed over Raja Muthiah medical college from the Higher Education Department to the Health Department enabling the State to restructure the fees paid by students.

Chennai : The GO stated that Raja Muthiah Medical College will now be called Government Medical College, Cuddalore. Other related institutions such as Rani Meyyammai college of nursing and Rajah Muthiah Dental college and hospital have also been handed over to the Health and Family Welfare Department.



The Health Department will now issue separate orders on the status of the existing staff, filling up of seats, and restructuring fees structure besides change of affiliation to the Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University. Sources said that the new fees will be determined by the MGR medical university which will be on a par with other government medical colleges.



The government took over Annamalai University in 2013 but the medical colleges remained under the Higher Education Department for seven years. The move was over a demand on reducing fees and bringing them on a par with government medical colleges.

