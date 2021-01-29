Very low vaccine coverage in Vellore

Hesitancy among healthcare workers in taking the COVID vaccine has resulted in abysmally poor coverage in Vellore district, official sources revealed.

Vellore : As against the targeted 400 shots daily, the tally is only around 200 a day in the four vaccine centres and among the 20,000 front line workers, only 1,000 have received the vaccine. “When doctors themselves are hesitating in taking the shots, it has set a chain reaction with others adopting a wait and watch policy,” a senior health official revealed.

