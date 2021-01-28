TN Government Takes Over Raja Muthiah Institute of Health Science, Following Students Protest: Reports

Cuddalore :

Following the continuous protests for nearly 45 days by the postgraduate students of the Raja Muthiah Medical institution against the exorbitant fees charged by the colleges under it, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to take over the Raja Muthiah Institute of Health Science in Chidambaram, media reports said.





It was also reported that the Government has planned to rename the institution as Cuddalore Government Medical College henceforth.





Earlier last week, Annamalai University had announced the suspension of classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students except for freshers and the indefinite closure of the medical and Dental Colleges in the Rajah Muthiah Institute of Health Sciences in Chidambaram until further orders.





All the undergraduate and postgraduate students except M.B.B.S and BDS freshers (2020-21) batch were asked to vacate their respective hostels immediately.





A student said that the fees were much higher than at State medical colleges though the institution was run by the State government since 2013. “For MBBS, the fee in government-run medical colleges is ₹13,800 per year. However, the college has been collecting ₹6.5 lakh as fees per year,” he charged.





Similar incidents had apparently led to protests by the postgraduate medical and dental students. Students have been fighting with the University administration in protest against the exorbitant fees charged by the institution.