Kamal Haasan calls Mayiladuthurai double murder ‘heartbreaking’, lauds cops for swift action

Chennai :

Following the police encounter in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai to nab bulgers who murdered a mother-son duo, actor and politician Kamal Haasan has lauded the cops for their swift action.





“The heinous double murder in Mayiladuthurai is heartbreaking. The swift action of the police in the case is commendable. But security checks, investigations and night patrols must be stepped up to prevent them from coming,” he wrote on his Twitter space.





Within hours after a gang of robbers carried out a gold heist at a house in Sirkazhi in the district, killing two people on Wednesday, police nabbed the suspects following an encounter in which one of them was shot dead.





Two others were arrested and about 17-kg gold recovered.





The gang had struck at the residence of a jeweller early in the morning and attacked four people in the house using sharp edged weapons, leaving two dead, before decamping with the gold and a hard disk containing CCTV footage.





On receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the jeweller and his daughter-in-law, who were battling for life, and admitted them to Sirkazhi government hospital.





After travelling a few kilometers in their car, the robbers had abandoned the vehicle on Sirkazhi bypass road near Melamathur.





Acting on a tip-off that a gang was spotted near a paddy field in Erukkur village, a team of police rushed to the spot.





When they tried to nab them, the gang members started attacking the police.





In retaliation, the police team opened fire killing one of the three and apprehended two others, they said.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to Rajasthan and the car in which they fled the crime scene, apparently broke down on Sirkazhi bypass road.





As a result, the robbers had gone into the nearby paddy field. However, locals spotted them and alerted the police.





(With inputs from PTI)