CM unveils Jaya's Veda Nilayam but Madras HC restricts public entry

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled 'Veda Nilayam' residence at Poes Garden as a memorial for public view.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday, inaugurated Veda Nilayam, the residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, which has been converted into a memorial.
The AIADMK leader also unveiled the stone tablet and lighted the lamp as mark of inaugurating the memorial, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers. However, public were not allowed inside the memorial following the Court direction which allowed only the inauguration of memorial but prohibited the entry of public.
As a result, large number of AIADMK supporters gathered outside the Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden and raised slogans in support of Jayalalithaa. Only Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Ministers were allowed inside. Even the party functionaries were stopped at the gate.
Following the event, Palaniswami unveiled a 9-feet tall bronze statue of Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu State Council of Technical Education campus in Kamarajar road, with the help of a drone. The campus earlier called as Lady Wellington campus been rechristened after Jayalalithaa.
The 9-feet tall bronze statue is mounted on a 11-feet tall cement platform to ensure visibility of the statue from Kamarajar road. After the statue was unveiled, flowers were sprayed on the statue through drones.
Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, in their addresses, recalled the contributions of Jayalalithaa to education and for the safety of women and children in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has issued an order on Thursday, restricting public entry to the residence of the late AIADMK supremo.
Passing interim order on petitions by Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of Jayalalithaa, who had moved the court seeking a stay on the inauguration, Justice N Seshasayee ordered that the inauguration ceremony can take place as scheduled on January 28.
However, the residential building shall not be thrown open to the public without the permission of the court, it noted.
Veda Nilayam, which is about five decade old, is located in Chennai’s Poes Garden and it has been taken over by the government and converted into a memorial.
