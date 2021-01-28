Will return to power: EPS pledge at Jaya memorial

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated the memorial constructed for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Kamarajar Road in the presence of thousands of AIADMK cadre who had come from across the State to participate in the event.
Chennai: The Phoenix-shaped memorial constructed exactly behind the memorial of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, was constructed at the cost of close to Rs 80 crore and has an area of more than 50,000 square feet.
“Jayalalithaa had said that the AIADMK will rule for 100 years and at her memorial, we take a pledge to work day-and-night to form the government once again. This is how we will thank our beloved leader,” said the Chief Minister after inaugurating the memorial. He added that MGR’s memorial would also be revamped. After unveiling the stone tablet of the memorial, the CM cut the ribbon following which he, along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Ministers paid floral homage to Jayalalithaa by placing a wreath on the memorial. Accusing opposition leader MK Stalin of trying to prevent construction of the memorial by filing cases through his proxy, the CM said, “When a memorial was to be built for former DMK Supremo and his father M Karunanidhi, Stalin withdrew all cases.”
However, the AIADMK cadre went about the venue unregulated and violating social distancing norms. Almost 50 per cent of visitors did not wear face masks. After the inauguration and leaders leaving the spot, the crowd became uncontrollable and jumped over all barricades to reach the memorial and take selfies. Even the cops couldn’t stop the crowd.
Cadre disappointed
Party cadre and admirers of Jayalalithaa who came to the memorial were disappointed as none of the attractions, except the Phoenix-shaped dome, had been completed. Two larger halls, that were constructed on both sides of the dome, remained incomplete. The knowledge centre, photos and wax statues of the late leader, besides laser lights, were still missing from the memorial.
