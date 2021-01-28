Sasikala released from prison, next COVID test on Jan 30

VK Sasikala, aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was formally released from Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru after serving full term in a disproportionate assets case.

Chennai : The release process commenced at 10 am on Wednesday, when prison officials led by the superintendent V Seshamurthy met Sasikala in Victoria Hospital and handed over the release papers. After getting her signature, she was officially declared as ‘released’ but due to her COVID infection, the AMMK leader would remain in hospital.



“We do not have plans to shift her to a private hospital. We are hoping her to return to Tamil Nadu by the first week of February,” said Jai Anand, Sasikala’s nephew, while addressing the media. AMMK sources said that though Sasikala has been declared asymptomatic, another COVID test is scheduled on January 30 and only if the results turn negative will she be brought to TN. Sasikala was convicted in the misappropriation of assets case, in 2017, along with Jayalalithaa, Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi and Jayalalithaa’s foster son VN Sudhakaran.

