Gang murders two during robbery at jeweller’s house, nabbed within hours after encounter

Within hours after a three-member gang of robbers carried out a gold heist at the house of a jeweller in Sirkazhi on Wednesday morning after killing two people, police nabbed the suspects following an encounter after a cinematic chase in which one of them was shot dead.
Thiruchirapalli: Around 6 am on Wednesday, Dhanraj Chaudhary (50), the jeweller, owner of a shop at Tharumakulam, opened the door after the calling bell rang. Immediately after, the masked men entered and asked for keys of the locker at knife point. They tied him up and while they were trying to open the locker, Dhanraj’s wife Asha (45) and son Akhil (25) tried to stop them but the trio attacked them using sharp weapons, leaving them dead, before decamping with 16 kg gold, the car key and a hard disk containing CCTV footage.
Soon after, Dhanraj’s daughter-in-law, also injured in the attack, called the police.
Mayiladuthurai SP Dr N Shreenatha and Sirkazhi DSP Yuvapriya with a team rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The SP also ordered the police to lock the district border and intensify vehicle checks. The bodies were sent to Sirkazhi GH. The jeweller and his daughter-in-law, who were battling for life, were also admitted.
After travelling a few kilometres in their car, the robbers had abandoned the vehicle on Sirkazhi bypass road near Melamathur. Acting on a tip-off that a gang was spotted near a paddy field in Erukkur village, a team of police rushed to the spot. When they tried to nab them, the gang members started attacking the police. In retaliation, the police team opened fire killing one of the three and apprehended two others, they said. The police also recovered the jewellery.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to Rajasthan and the car in which they fled the crime scene, apparently broke down on Sirkazhi bypass road. As a result, the robbers had gone into the nearby paddy field. The deceased Mahipal (24); J Ramesh Patil (25) and R Manish had been staying in TN for the past 10 years and working in shops run by north Indians.
