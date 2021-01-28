Stalin writes to PM to take up Lankan war crimes at UNHRC

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative and implore other UNHRC member-nations to ensure that the appeals of Lankan Tamils for referring Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding war crimes and human rights violations are met in the forthcoming 46th Session of UNHRC.

Chennai : Stalin also sought the PM’s personal intervention to implement the 13th Amendment in letter and spirit and devolve powers to Lankan Tamils.



Drawing the PM’s attention to the ensuing 46th session of UNHRC, Stalin said, “Now all the Tamil Parties in Sri Lanka have unanimously appealed to the Member States of the UNHRC- including India, to work for referring Sri Lanka to the ICC for ensuring effective international accountability regarding war-crimes and also other human rights violations.”



“I request you to very effectively cause India to take the initiative in an earnest manner and implore other member-nations of UNHRC early so as to move the issue collectively and ensure that the appeals of joint Tamil representation from Sri Lanka are met in the forthcoming 46th Session of UNHRC,” wrote Stalin, in his letter to the PM, which was signed by all party MPs. Recalling the statement made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin asked the PM to ensure on personal and diplomatic levels that the Sri Lankan Government implements the 13th Amendment in letter and spirit.



Earlier in the day, Stalin slammed the state for booking attempt to murder cases against DMK Tiruvarur district secretary Poondi Kalaivanan and state secretaries of CPI & CPM for organising rally in the Delta district in support of protesting farmers. He accused Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of describing farmers as ‘brokers.’

