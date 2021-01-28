TN Elections 2021: EC begins 4-day training camp for ROs of 20 districts

A four-day training camp for the returning officers of 20 districts commenced in Tiruchy on Wednesday and the officials would undergo training by the national level master trainers from the Election Commission for the Assembly polls likely in April.
Thiruchirapalli: As many as 118 returning officers belonging to 20 districts, including Tiruchy, Karur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Sivanganga, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Salem, Ariyalur, Erode, Dindigul, Perambalur, Virudhunagar and Madurai would undergo special training through the national level trainers like Anil Salgothra, Sivaprasanth Sharma, SK Siddha, V Ragavendra, RM Pandya, Rohikhan, Madusudan Sharma and Sridhar from Election Commission of India.
These trainers would provide special training on implementation of Election Code of Conduct, handling of EVMs and the norms of Election Commission.
The training would be held in Tiruchy for the 20 districts and the remaining would undergo training in Chennai.
On Wednesday, Tiruchy district Collector S Sivarasu inaugurated the special training camp at Saranathan Engineering College and the camp would last till January 30.
