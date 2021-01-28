Tamil Nadu records 507 fresh cases and 8 deaths, 8,086 vaccinated

Tamil Nadu recorded 507 fresh COVID cases and 8 deaths on Wednesday. Of the daily total, 5 cases were imported from other states.

Chennai : Chennai recorded 159 fresh cases, bringing the total in the state to 8,36,315. The number of active cases in the city and state stands at 1,610 and 4,676 respectively.



In the districts, Coimbatore saw 51 fresh cases, and Chengalpattu had 28. Tivallur and Tirupur had 26 and 23 respectively. Perumbalur had no new cases.



Of the total deaths, five were recorded in private healthcare institutions and three were recorded in public healthcare institutions. Only one case did not have pre-existing co-morbid health conditions. This brings the total number of deaths to 12,333.



Around 564 patients were discharged following treatment on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,19,306.



A total of 56,098 samples were taken across 254 private and public labs in the State. The total number of samples taken stands at 1,58,08,217.



Meanwhile, the government administered vaccines to 8,086 beneficiaries on Wednesday. As many as 82,039 people on the priority list, including health workers, have been inoculated since the launch of the vaccination drive on January 16. In 179 session sites, over 8,000 people were vaccinated -- 7,885 Covishiels and 201 Covaxin.

