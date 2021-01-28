Free milch cows: Officials under DVAC scanner for fleecing villagers

Animal Husbandry department officials of Nagapattinam district are under the scanner of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) after they were found taking a bribe of Rs 7,500 each from beneficiaries while distributing free milk cows to 50 villagers on Sunday.

Chennai : During a surprise check at a government function for free cow distribution at Old Panchayat Office, Kothamangalam village, Thittachery Union, Nagapattinam, the DVAC sleuths from Nagapattinam unit sleuths had seized Rs 3,73,000 unaccounted cash.



The DVAC said that Rs 1,50,000 was seized from Chokkalingam, assistant director of Animal Husbandry; Rs.48,000 from Tr. Muthukumaran, vet doctor; Rs 1,50,000 from Mahendran, husband of panchayat president; and Rs 25,000 from Prakash Kumar, panchayat secretary.



The officials of the Animal Husbandry Department of Nagapattinam District had organised a function for facilitating buying of free milch cows for 50 beneficiaries of the village. Each cow was valued at Rs 37,500, including Rs 2,500 as transport charges. But, instead of handing over Rs 37,500 to the beneficiaries, Chockalingam and other officials conspired and paid only Rs 30,000 to beneficiaries.

