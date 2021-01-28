DMK almost finalises allies, sure of getting individual majority

The Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK might have been finalised in the week that just went by. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had allayed doubts, if any, confirmed the ties with the Dravidian major, the DMK has shut its doors for almost two parties in the same week.

Chennai : The scathing ‘Murasoli’ article on Dr S Ramadoss almost killed the possibility of the PMK joining the fold. In the same vein, the DMK appears to have calmed a few ambitious Congress leaders who were hobnobbing with Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).



Sources in the DMK have it that their high command had nipped the Congress in the bud as soon as Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri publicly expressed his willingness to get MNM on board. “A few Congress leaders like Alagiri might have personally wanted Kamal for whatever reason they thought would serve their purpose. But, Rahul Gandhi thought otherwise and confirmed alliance with us. We lead the alliance. Our leader has categorically dismissed the issue by reducing Alagiri’s suggestion to a personal opinion,” said a DMK senior who did not wish to be quoted.



The leader also added that the high command was briefly influenced, but it had outright ruled out ties with MNM, thanks to poll analyst I-PAC, which put the influence of the actor’s party at a meager two per cent, which is less than over 3 per cent the party had secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls contesting on its own.



“Our leadership believes it can win a majority on its own. When apportioning seats to existing allies is a tough proposition in an election with bright prospects, where does the question of accommodating a new ally arise even,” a DMK state-level functionary remarked, adding that they do not have to give lifeline to a party like MNM, which would struggle to win a single MLA seat on its own.



A Congress leader admitted to the alliance leader DMK being averse to accommodating new parties in the alliance and said the TNCC chief had only suggested an alliance proposition and said, “Be it the PMK or MNM, they are not asking DMK to accommodate any one. It is up to the DMK to finalise alliance issues.”

