Vellore Cong on a village visit in search of its roots

Congress in Vellore has got a thrust with the ‘Vergalai Thedi’ (searching for roots) campaign aimed at getting back into the fold old Congress party workers. The drive spearheaded by rural district Congress president G Suresh Kumar has yielded results with even members of other parties joining the national party, sources said.
Vellore: Started a couple of days ago, “the campaign has till date lead to more than 60 persons joining the grand old party,” Suresh Kumar told DT Next. What encouraged cadres of even other parties to flock to his new venture was his using a two-wheeler to reach out to interior villages specially in Pernambut panchayat union (in Gudiyattam constituency), searching for old hands “who were either dormant in politics or had shifted loyalty to other parties due to Congress party seniors not showing any interest in lower level cadre,” sources revealed.
Suresh Kumar plans to cover Anaicut and KV Kuppam constituencies also. Visiting each village and searching for old Congress hands slowly resulted in many volunteering information for the simple reason that “till no party leader had ever come in search of them,” sources added.
Recently AICC executive committee member A Chellakumar (currently in charge of Odisha) made an incognito visit to Pernambut at the request of many influential locals and industrialists who sought an appointment with him. Nearly 40 members from various parties other than the two Dravidian majors spent nearly one and a half hours with Chellakumar at the house of minority leader where they informed him clearly that the Congress would win if they fielded Suresh Kumar in Gudiyattam constituency.
