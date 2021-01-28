No people’s mandate for EPS to be CM: Premalatha

In a veiled attack against the AIADMK government, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth in Dharmapuri on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was not directly elected by people.

Coimbatore : “It is known to all that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami was not chosen by people,” she said in response to a query by reporters on Chief Minister’s claim that he did not become a Chief Minister because of Sasikala.



The DMDK leader also termed the impact of Sasikala’s release as an internal matter of the AIADMK. However, Premalatha said, “I would support her as a woman. I wish that she should get well,” she said.



Stating that the DMDK is ready to contest in all the 234 Assembly seats independently in the ensuing polls, the DMDK leader however said that the party is very much in the AIADMK alliance.



“Hence the alliance for the Assembly polls should be declared without delay by the AIADMK. The DMDK contested 41 seats in AIADMK’s alliance in the last Assembly polls and we expect similar numbers this time also,” she said.



On the promise of DMK leader MK Stalin to solve issues within 100 days, the DMDK leader questioned as to what the DMK did in its government formed five times before. “Anyone can give promises, but it should be fulfilled,” she said.



The DMDK leader claimed that the poll manifesto released by her party during the 2016 polls has been implemented by many states. DMDK president Vijayakanth will announce such good schemes for the 2021 Assembly polls too. She refused to respond to a query on farmers’ protest in Delhi.

