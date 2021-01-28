Nellai functionary 1st to be sacked by AIADMK for poster welcoming Sasikala

The AIADMK witnessed its first expulsion after the release of VK Sasikala on Wednesday after the party’s Tirunelveli district MGR Manram joint secretary Subramaniya Raja put up wall posters welcoming the release of Sasikala.

The poster that was pasted in Tirunelveli on Wednesday by Subramaniya Raja.

Chennai : The posters with Sasikala’s image along with the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were found in the urban parts of Tirunelveli, on Wednesday morning.



In the poster Sasikala was termed as General Secretary and was asked to guide the party.



The poster created controversy and the party immediately took action by removing Subramaniya Raja from party membership and all the party posts.



This is the first incident where an AIADMK functionary had been expelled after the release of Sasikala.



Though Chief Minister had publicly announced that Sasikala would not be admitted back in the AIADMK, a section of AIADMK cadre who are still loyal to Sasikala are in the mood of joining hands with Sasikala after her return to Tamil Nadu.



However, the expelled functionary seemed unapologetic and said crores of people like him would stick posters in favour of Sasikala. Further, he said if the AIADMK neglects Sasikala it would suffer a defeat in 75 Assembly seats in the south.

