Sasikala’s release will not impact AIADMK’s victory in Assembly polls, says Vasan

Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan said that the release of VK Sasikala will not have an impact on the victory of AIADMK in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Coimbatore : Speaking to reporters in Erode on Wednesday, Vasan exuded confidence that the AIADMK and its alliance parties will definitely win the polls. “The release of Sasikala will not impact the victory of AIADMK.”



The TMC leader also sought to downplay the campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Western districts. “Rahul Gandhi had ‘blindly’ accused the Central government. People may come for campaign by anyone, but they do not translate into votes,” he said.



Terming DMK leader MK Stalin’s claim to resolve petitions received from people within 100 days of coming to power as just political drama, Vasan said that the DMK has been confusing the voters.



“It is surprising that the DMK has made such an announcement with political motive when just three months are left for polls. The opposition parties should stop enacting such political dramas ahead of polls,” he said.



On the farmer’s protests in Delhi, Vasan said that crores of farmers across India are at a loss due to misguided protests by farmers from a few states.



“The issue should be resolved only through talks as farmers were protesting amidst cold and rain over the last two months. It is unfortunate that anti-socials have infiltrated the farmers’ protest on Republic Day to bring bad repute to the government and flared up the issue,” he added.

