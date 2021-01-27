Wed, Jan 27, 2021

Indian Oil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Published: Jan 27,202109:15 PM by PTI

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and its group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) on Wednesday contributed Rs 3.12 crore towards the Tamil Nadu government's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

File Photo
Indian Oil executive director and State head P Jayadevan exchanged documents with health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan for the amount under the corporate social responsibility initiative, a company statement said here. 

The funds would be utilised towards procurement of Ice Lined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers and refrigeration trucks for transportation and storage of COVID-19 vaccines across the state. 

The Tamil Nadu government launched the COVID-19vaccination programme on January 16, as part of the nationwide exercise.

