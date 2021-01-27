Indian Oil, Chennai Petro pledge Rs 3.12 cr to TN's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Chennai :

Indian Oil executive director and State head P Jayadevan exchanged documents with health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan for the amount under the corporate social responsibility initiative, a company statement said here.





The funds would be utilised towards procurement of Ice Lined refrigerators, deep freezers, walk-in coolers and refrigeration trucks for transportation and storage of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.





The Tamil Nadu government launched the COVID-19vaccination programme on January 16, as part of the nationwide exercise.